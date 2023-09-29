Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory Friday morning

First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most of the Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Friday, making this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Visibility is one-quarter mile or less in thick fog like this so be sure to give yourself extra time and slow down as you head out, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you and other vehicles.

The advisory covers portions of Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.

Specifically: Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, Brown, Adams and Scioto counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant and Pendleton counties in Kentucky and Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Wayne, Fayette and Union counties in Indiana.

Once the fog burns off, Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 78 degrees.

This weekend will be nearly perfect for outdoor adventures as we end September and enter October, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

The normal high for this time of year is 75 degrees so the weather is consistently above normal, the Weather Team says.one-quarter

It will be dry through the remainder of the extended forecast which means our fall foliage is likely to be not as vibrant this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

