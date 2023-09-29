Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say
Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a...
Cincinnati police kill loose dog after it bites 3 including officer
Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents
Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was booked into the Boone County Detention Center on...
Judge denies request from former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones to travel thru CVG after arrest

Latest News

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down
Police and emergency crews respond to a shooting on Paddock Road in Bond Hill on Thursday,...
Teen dead, another hurt in Bond Hill drive-by double shooting
A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home