Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A special moment, well really, four special moments for Jelly Roll during his concert at Riverbend.

He was handed four People’s Choice Country Awards while on stage.

The actual award show was held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“The losers won again, baby!” Jelly Roll told the crowd.

The singer won The Male Artist of 2023, The New Artist of 2023, The Song of 2023, and The Collaboration Song of 2023.

Honored to be a part of this special moment for @JellyRoll615 ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/taA6vstGvv — Riverbend Music Center (@riverbendpnc) September 29, 2023

