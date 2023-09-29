Contests
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend

Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A special moment, well really, four special moments for Jelly Roll during his concert at Riverbend.

He was handed four People’s Choice Country Awards while on stage.

The actual award show was held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“The losers won again, baby!” Jelly Roll told the crowd.

The singer won The Male Artist of 2023, The New Artist of 2023, The Song of 2023, and The Collaboration Song of 2023.

