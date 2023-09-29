Contests
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Middletown ending in crash, police say

Middletown police say they arrested Ryan Richeson-Czaikowski after a high-speed chase occurred...
Middletown police say they arrested Ryan Richeson-Czaikowski after a high-speed chase occurred Thursday night.(Middletown Division of Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested after a high-speed chase ending in a crash in Middletown that occurred Thursday night, according to Middletown police.

Officers say they around 5:40 p.m., police attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Manchester Road and Webber Avenue for the 2012 Ford Fusion because it was reported stolen out of the City of Franklin.

The driver, Ryan Richeson-Czaikowski, failed to listen to officers, so he fled at a high rate of speed northbound on State Route 4 before losing control of the car and crashing near State Route 4 and Keister Road, police said.

Officers say he then attempted to flee police before he was arrested.

Richeson-Czaikowski was taken to Kettering Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers say he is facing charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, drug abuse, resisting arrest, and parole violation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Police Dispatch at 513-425-7700.

