Ohio’s minimum wage to rise on Jan. 1

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Ohioans making minimum wage will get a pay raise next year.

The Ohio Department of Commerce announced Friday that the state’s minimum wage will go up starting Jan. 1.

The state’s new hourly minimum wage will be $10.45 for non-tipped workers and $5.25 per hour for tipped employees. The increase only applies to businesses that have annual receipts of more than $385,000 a year.

The current minimum wage in Ohio is $10.10 an hour for non-tipped workers and $5.05 an hour for tipped employees.

Businesses are always free to pay more than the state’s minimum wage.

How is the minimum wage determined in Ohio?

The state’s minimum wage is determined by an Ohio State Constitutional amendment passed in 2006.

Increases to Ohio’s minimum wage are determined by the rate of inflation.

The state looks at the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers over a 12-month period. The inflation rate between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023 was 3.7 percent.

Why is my employer not paying minimum wage?

The Ohio Department of Commerce says smaller companies or businesses with annual gross receipts under $385,000 as of Jan. 1, 2024, are not required to pay workers minimum wage.

And for workers ages 14 to 15 years old, Ohio businesses are only required to pay those workers $7.25 an hour.

For younger teenage workers, the minimum age is tied to the federal minimum wage rate that can only be raised by an act of Congress.

Copyright 2023 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.