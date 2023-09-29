Teen killed, another teen wounded in reported Bond Hill drive-by double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager was killed and another teen wounded after a reported drive-by double shooting in Bond Hill on Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police are continuing to investigate.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Paddock Road.

Police haven’t released information on a suspect.

A teenager is dead and another injured after a double shooting on Paddock Rd in Bond Hill, according to Cincinnati Police. Officers say they got the call as a drive by shooting. Right now there is no suspect description. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/65s74SdsdQ — Courtney King (@CourtReportKing) September 29, 2023

