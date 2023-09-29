Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Teen killed, another teen wounded in reported Bond Hill drive-by double shooting

Police and emergency crews respond to a shooting on Paddock Road in Bond Hill on Thursday,...
Police and emergency crews respond to a shooting on Paddock Road in Bond Hill on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.(Staff photo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Courtney King
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager was killed and another teen wounded after a reported drive-by double shooting in Bond Hill on Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police are continuing to investigate.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Paddock Road.

Police haven’t released information on a suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say
Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
This rendering, provided by Wawa, shows the interior of what its stores in Ohio will look like.
Wawa plans to open stores in 5 counties in Tri-State
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville car theft suspect still on loose, police say
Malik Woods was arrested in Cheviot on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
Cheviot man arrested for public indecency, court docs say
Gavin Hoagie meets his favorite players: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
Dream Come True: 11-year-old with rare brain cancer meets Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase
The 11-year-old has a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.
Gavin meets Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase