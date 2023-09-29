Teen killed, another teen wounded in reported Bond Hill drive-by double shooting
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager was killed and another teen wounded after a reported drive-by double shooting in Bond Hill on Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police are continuing to investigate.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Paddock Road.
Police haven’t released information on a suspect.
