Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her show. (Source: @liveitupsa210/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - Pink reportedly kicked out a concertgoer who was holding up a sign during one of her shows in Texas.

During the Grammy winner’s tour stop in San Antonio on Monday, she kicked a man for disrupting the show.

According to People, the man was holding up a sign with a message that read, “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

Pink was performing in the concert’s acoustic segment when the man reportedly stood in front of the stage and held up the sign.

In a video shared online, Pink can be heard saying to the fan “You spent all this money to come here and do that? Get that out of here.”

Adding, “He came here tonight to talk about circumcision ... I feel bad. I feel bad that he wasted his time.”

She instructed security to remove the man from the concert.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say
Dawn Ferland says she called 911 early Thursday when she found herself in a road rage incident...
NKY driver concerned with response to road rage incident
Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a...
Cincinnati police kill loose dog after it bites 3 including officer
Police and emergency crews respond to a shooting on Paddock Road in Bond Hill on Thursday,...
Teen dead, another hurt in Bond Hill drive-by double shooting

Latest News

Independence Twp. Police released video of a driver crashing into its headquarters.
Security video shows man drive into police station
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
Alabama law enforcement officials said Nicholas Lynch has been arrested after allegedly...
Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, stabs her current boyfriend and kills her dog, officials say
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Austin Snyder, 25, was sentenced to seven to nine years in prison on Friday, a judge announced.
ODNR officer sentenced for shooting his own parents in March