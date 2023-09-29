Sharonville car theft suspect still on loose, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A car theft suspect is still on the loose after running from police in Sharonville on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The suspect was chased by police before crashing the stolen Hyundai at the intersection of East Kemper Road and Reed Hartman Highway, Sharonville police said Wednesday.

He then ran into the woods, a few hundred feet from the home of Jeffrey Richey.

Richey said he spent hours scanning the woods looking for the suspect, who police described as male, possibly in his teens or early 20s with short dreads.

“If there was something down there, I would have seen it,” Richey said.

Richey said he received a text from the Sharonville Police Department warning residents to lock their cars, stay in their homes and be on the lookout for the suspect.

“I was 100 percent happy they sent that text out,” Richey said.

Police said the suspect was likely searching for another Kia or Hyundai in the neighborhood in hopes of evading police.

“Between Reed Hartman Highway and my house is a large creek area with a big, deep valley, it’s part of Sharon Gorge,” Richey said. “It’s very easy to follow that creek and hide from anyone anywhere. It goes all the way into Sharon Woods and who knows from that point.”

Sharonville police said they believed the suspect was no longer in the area. They asked anyone with information on the suspect to call the police department.

