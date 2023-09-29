Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Single mom devasted after condo complex catches on fire twice in 2 days

The fire department said an electrical company is to blame for one of the fires.
By Simone Jameson and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A resident is looking for answers after her condo complex caught fire twice in two days.

The fires at the Kugler Pines condo complex in Sycamore Township happened in a 12-hour span on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Single mother Vilma Dicent is among the complex residents impacted by the fires. Not only did the fires displace her from her home, but she also lost her three cats in the tragedy.

“It has been awful,” Dicent said. “Awful, the whole thing.”

Sycamore Township fire officials say an electrical company that charged up their own wires is to blame for the first fire. The second one remains under investigation.

Damage for both fires was set at around $2 million.

Dicent says she wants to see someone held accountable.

“They don’t know how much emotional drama they caused to me and my daughter,” she says. “Why was there a second fire? Don’t have an explanation. I don’t know who is guilty, who takes the responsibility, I don’t know who agreed with that.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to a Duke Energy spokeswoman who released the following statement:

“Duke Energy was asked to de-energize its equipment Tuesday, so some electrical work could be done by the complex. Crews later responded to the location after a fire call to ensure the area was safe for first responders, which is normal in these types of incidents. We will continue to assist local officials during their investigation of this matter.”

That’s little consolation to Dicent. She’s footing her own bill to stay in a hotel nearby.

She says they lost everything, even their clothes.

“The thing is right now, I don’t have a place to stay,” Dicent explained. “It looks like nobody cares.”

She said the property manager at her complex reassured her that her condo would be rebuilt.

Dicent says the grief and anguish she feels over losing “everything” overshadows any sliver of hope that her family will be able to recover.

“It’s too much,” she said. “It looks like I’m going to need to pay my mortgage. And I’m going to keep paying a mortgage without a home? “My home has been destroyed. You know a home you build with love. I don’t know where to go. I don’t know where to go.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Kugler Pines property management team and two electrical companies who provided on-site work to the complex. None of the three have responded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say
Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a...
Cincinnati police kill loose dog after it bites 3 including officer
Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents
Police and emergency crews respond to a shooting on Paddock Road in Bond Hill on Thursday,...
Teen dead, another hurt in Bond Hill drive-by double shooting

Latest News

Ohio troopers say they were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Brown County...
1 person dies after crash involving semi in Brown County, troopers say
Middletown police say they arrested Ryan Richeson-Czaikowski after a high-speed chase occurred...
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Middletown ending in crash, police say
The current minimum wage in Ohio is $10.10 an hour for non-tipped workers and $5.05 an hour for...
Ohio’s minimum wage to rise on Jan. 1
Kickin' it with Ken: Getting scared at Williamsburg, Ohio's Terror Town
Kickin' it with Ken: Getting scared at Williamsburg, Ohio's Terror Town