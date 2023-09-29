Single mom devasted after condo complex catches on fire twice in 2 days

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A resident is looking for answers after her condo complex caught fire twice in two days.

The fires at the Kugler Pines condo complex in Sycamore Township happened in a 12-hour span on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Single mother Vilma Dicent is among the complex residents impacted by the fires. Not only did the fires displace her from her home, but she also lost her three cats in the tragedy.

“It has been awful,” Dicent said. “Awful, the whole thing.”

Sycamore Township fire officials say an electrical company that charged up their own wires is to blame for the first fire. The second one remains under investigation.

Damage for both fires was set at around $2 million.

Dicent says she wants to see someone held accountable.

“They don’t know how much emotional drama they caused to me and my daughter,” she says. “Why was there a second fire? Don’t have an explanation. I don’t know who is guilty, who takes the responsibility, I don’t know who agreed with that.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to a Duke Energy spokeswoman who released the following statement:

“Duke Energy was asked to de-energize its equipment Tuesday, so some electrical work could be done by the complex. Crews later responded to the location after a fire call to ensure the area was safe for first responders, which is normal in these types of incidents. We will continue to assist local officials during their investigation of this matter.”

That’s little consolation to Dicent. She’s footing her own bill to stay in a hotel nearby.

She says they lost everything, even their clothes.

“The thing is right now, I don’t have a place to stay,” Dicent explained. “It looks like nobody cares.”

She said the property manager at her complex reassured her that her condo would be rebuilt.

Dicent says the grief and anguish she feels over losing “everything” overshadows any sliver of hope that her family will be able to recover.

“It’s too much,” she said. “It looks like I’m going to need to pay my mortgage. And I’m going to keep paying a mortgage without a home? “My home has been destroyed. You know a home you build with love. I don’t know where to go. I don’t know where to go.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Kugler Pines property management team and two electrical companies who provided on-site work to the complex. None of the three have responded.

