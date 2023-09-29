Student taken into custody for social media threat, Franklin City Schools says

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Franklin High School student was taken into custody after the school district said they made “a threatening statement” on social media.

On Friday, Franklin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sander said school staff were alerted to the student’s threat during the homecoming pep assembly.

The student was removed from the assembly.

Dr. Sander said the student was questioned before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

The student’s threat was determined to not be credible, according to the superintendent.

However, Dr. Sander explained the student is not allowed on school property or at school events while the district and Franklin police investigate.

The statement from the superintendent reads in part: “We feel certain that with today’s swift actions by administration and law enforcement, all students will continue to have a safe environment for homecoming festivities.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.