Wendy’s brings fast food restaurant to CVG airport

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -Wendy’s is officially open at the Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The new design will allow customers to not only order their favorite menu items like the square burger, spicy nuggets, and a Frosty but also allow for contactless pickup.

“This restaurant has been designed with our customers in mind,” said Jessie Sinkula Aston, Co-President, Sinkula. “We believe our guests will be delighted by our breakfast menu, the fresh look and feel of the restaurant, the contactless pick-up, and the digital options we offer when they dine with their family and friends.”

This location will also include breakfast menu items like the Breakfast Baconator and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

“CVG Airport is having another strong year for passenger air service, surpassing 2022 by more than 15 percent,” said Candace McGraw, Chief Executive Officer, CVG. “We’re happy to partner with Wendy’s and local franchisee, Sinkula, who offers a diverse menu and is a quick, well-known option for the more than 7 million travelers we serve each year.”

The new location is at Concourse B, right next to Brugger’s Bagels.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.