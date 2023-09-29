Contests
Wendy’s brings fast food restaurant to CVG airport

Wendy's is now open at CVG.
Wendy's is now open at CVG.(CVG International Airport)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -Wendy’s is officially open at the Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The new design will allow customers to not only order their favorite menu items like the square burger, spicy nuggets, and a Frosty but also allow for contactless pickup.

“This restaurant has been designed with our customers in mind,” said Jessie Sinkula Aston, Co-President, Sinkula. “We believe our guests will be delighted by our breakfast menu, the fresh look and feel of the restaurant, the contactless pick-up, and the digital options we offer when they dine with their family and friends.”

This location will also include breakfast menu items like the Breakfast Baconator and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

“CVG Airport is having another strong year for passenger air service, surpassing 2022 by more than 15 percent,” said Candace McGraw, Chief Executive Officer, CVG. “We’re happy to partner with Wendy’s and local franchisee, Sinkula, who offers a diverse menu and is a quick, well-known option for the more than 7 million travelers we serve each year.”

The new location is at Concourse B, right next to Brugger’s Bagels.

