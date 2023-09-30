1 person injured after two-vehicle accident in Mason, dispatch says

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident happened in Mason early Saturday morning, according to Warren County Communications.

The dispatcher says police were called around 7 a.m. to Reading and Tylersville Roads for the report of a crash.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

The person injured was taken to the hospital, the dispatcher said.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating.

