Foggy start, sunny and warm weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is a foggy start to the weekend with some of our easternmost counties under a dense fog advisory.

Saturday will be sunny with warm daytime highs around 80s degrees. Sunday will be similar with sunny and warm conditions and daytime highs in the low 80s.

Next week, it will be dry and warm with highs still in the 80s and lows dropping into the 50s.

The next chance for rain will arrive Friday.

