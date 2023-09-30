Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

NB I-471 closed on Big Mac Bridge due to crash

Northbound Interstate 471 is shut down on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge due to a crash...
Northbound Interstate 471 is shut down on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge due to a crash Saturday night, according to Campbell County dispatchers.(ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 471 is closed on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (Big Mac Bridge) due to a crash, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Detour onto northbound I-71/75 and take the Brent Spence Bridge to reach Ohio.

You also can use the Roebling Suspension Bridge in Covington to get into downtown Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend
Ohio troopers say they were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Brown County...
Troopers identify driver killed in Brown County crash involving semi
The current minimum wage in Ohio is $10.10 an hour for non-tipped workers and $5.05 an hour for...
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1
Dawn Ferland says she called 911 early Thursday when she found herself in a road rage incident...
NKY driver concerned with response to road rage incident
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

A search is underway for a kayaker who is feared to have possibly drowned in the Great Miami...
Search underway for missing kayaker in Great Miami River
Officers were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left one person injured in Mason...
1 person injured after two-vehicle accident in Mason, dispatch says
Police say they are investigating at shooting that took place on Queen City Avenue Saturday...
Police: Victim injured after shooting on Queen City Avenue
Crumbl Cookies coming to Western Hills Oct. 13
Crumbl Cookies coming to Western Hills Oct. 13