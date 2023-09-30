NB I-471 closed on Big Mac Bridge due to crash

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 471 is closed on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (Big Mac Bridge) due to a crash, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Detour onto northbound I-71/75 and take the Brent Spence Bridge to reach Ohio.

You also can use the Roebling Suspension Bridge in Covington to get into downtown Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.