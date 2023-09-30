Contests
Police: Victim shot, hospitalized after shooting on Queen City Avenue

Police say they are investigating at shooting that took place on Queen City Avenue Saturday morning.
Police say they are investigating at shooting that took place on Queen City Avenue Saturday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is hospitalized after a shooting took place on Queen City Avenue Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the victim showed up at the Cincinnati Police Department’s District Three headquarters on Furguson Road around 10 a.m. from Queen City Avenue.

It is unclear where on the street the shooting took place.

Medics did take the victim to the hospital, officers said.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

