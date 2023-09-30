Police: Victim shot, hospitalized after shooting on Queen City Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is hospitalized after a shooting took place on Queen City Avenue Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the victim showed up at the Cincinnati Police Department’s District Three headquarters on Furguson Road around 10 a.m. from Queen City Avenue.

It is unclear where on the street the shooting took place.

Medics did take the victim to the hospital, officers said.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

