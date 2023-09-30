Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Reds promote Krall to operations president; Brad Meador named GM

Nick Krall watches spring training workouts in February 2023.
Nick Krall watches spring training workouts in February 2023.(The Enquirer/Sam Greene)
By Gordon Wittenmyer
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds announced on Friday that Nick Krall has been promoted to team president of baseball operations, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Krall, 45, has spent the past 4.5 seasons as general manager, most recently overseeing a roster-purging, tanking rebuild that resulted in acquiring many of the young players that contributed to this season’s surprising rush into contention.

The Reds entered the final series of the season assured of a .500 record after losing 100 games last year.

“Nick has a great baseball mind and has shown exceptional leadership in advancing every aspect of our baseball operations,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. “Nick and his staff have earned our confidence, and these moves help ensure the positive momentum will continue across the organization.”

Krall and other team officials would not comment on the length of Krall’s extension.

Krall, who has been in the organization since joining the scouting staff in 2003, figures to handle roughly the same responsibilities under his new title, continuing as the top boss in baseball ops.

The move comes two months after the Reds completed a three-year extension with manager David Bell.

“I’m really excited,” Krall said before Friday’s series opener against the Cardinals in St. Louis, adding: “The continuity is great. You see a lot of great people doing really good things in this organization. Whether it’s bringing in talent, developing the talent and hoping to propel us in the big leagues.”

Assistant general manager Brad Meador, 48, was promoted to general manager in the other front office move announced by the team Friday.

Meador is in his 14th season with the club.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Ohio troopers say they were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Brown County...
Troopers identify driver killed in Brown County crash involving semi
A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say
Dawn Ferland says she called 911 early Thursday when she found herself in a road rage incident...
NKY driver concerned with response to road rage incident
Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a...
Cincinnati police kill loose dog after it bites 3 including officer

Latest News

SWAT responded to a standoff in Delhi Township on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
SWAT responds to domestic situation in Delhi Township
New additions added to the veterans memorial in Fairfield Township.
New additions added to Fairfield Township veterans memorial
Austin Snyder, 25, was sentenced to seven to nine years in prison on Friday, a judge announced.
ODNR officer sentenced for shooting his own parents in March
Ja'mir Thompkins, 15, was a student at Dohn Community High School, Director Ramone Davenport...
3-sport high school athlete killed in Bond Hill drive-by double shooting