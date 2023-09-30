Reds promote Krall to operations president; Brad Meador named GM

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds announced on Friday that Nick Krall has been promoted to team president of baseball operations, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Krall, 45, has spent the past 4.5 seasons as general manager, most recently overseeing a roster-purging, tanking rebuild that resulted in acquiring many of the young players that contributed to this season’s surprising rush into contention.

The Reds entered the final series of the season assured of a .500 record after losing 100 games last year.

“Nick has a great baseball mind and has shown exceptional leadership in advancing every aspect of our baseball operations,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. “Nick and his staff have earned our confidence, and these moves help ensure the positive momentum will continue across the organization.”

Krall and other team officials would not comment on the length of Krall’s extension.

Krall, who has been in the organization since joining the scouting staff in 2003, figures to handle roughly the same responsibilities under his new title, continuing as the top boss in baseball ops.

The move comes two months after the Reds completed a three-year extension with manager David Bell.

“I’m really excited,” Krall said before Friday’s series opener against the Cardinals in St. Louis, adding: “The continuity is great. You see a lot of great people doing really good things in this organization. Whether it’s bringing in talent, developing the talent and hoping to propel us in the big leagues.”

Assistant general manager Brad Meador, 48, was promoted to general manager in the other front office move announced by the team Friday.

Meador is in his 14th season with the club.

