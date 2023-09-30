Search underway for missing kayaker in Great Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A search is underway for a kayaker who is feared to have possibly drowned in the Great Miami River, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

A family member called 911 around 5:20 p.m. Saturday and said the kayaker went missing in the water off Lawrenceburg Road and Miamiview Drive in Miami Township, according to dispatch.

Crews from the Miami Township Fire Department responded and alerted Hamilton County’s dive team.

Deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office also responded and drones are out assisting the search, dispatchers say.

