SWAT responds to domestic situation in Delhi Township

A man in Delhi Township had a standoff with police SWAT on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
A man in Delhi Township had a standoff with police SWAT on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.(Photo provided)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Delhi Township ended after three hours on Friday with a man’s arrest.

The man was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence, according to Lt. Joe Macaluso of the Delhi Township Police Department.

The standoff ended at 7 p.m. when the suspect was arrested by Delhi Township police.

The suspect was seen handcuffed and loaded on a gurney after the incident.

Macaluso didn’t say if SWAT breached the house or if the suspect had come out on his own.

The incident began when a woman ran from the home and called 911 at a neighbor’s house, police said. Officers arrived at around 3:30 p.m. The suspect came out of the home, waved a gun at police, then went back inside.

Macaluso said the suspect could face more charges once he has his first hearing in court.

