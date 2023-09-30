Two people hospitalized after shooting outside pub in South Fairmount

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital after a shooting occurred outside of a pub in South Fairmount Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 10:40 to Queen City and Wyoming Avenues for the report of a shooting outside of Murray’s Wings Pub and Grill.

One person shot ran up Wyoming Avenue, and the other person shot went inside the pub, police said.

Officers have not indicated the severity of their injuries.

It is unclear if police have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

