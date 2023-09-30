Contests
Wet Chester police officer injured while responding to house fire

By B.J. Bethel
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A West Chester police officer was injured responding to a structure fire on Friday, according to an official with the township.

The officer sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation

Emergency crews responded to Oceola Drive after the owners of the home called 911 at 9:55 p.m.

The fire was in a garage attached to the house and is under investigation.

