1 hospitalized in West Price Hill rollover crash

One person was hospitalized in a rollover crash with entrapment in West Price Hill, according...
One person was hospitalized in a rollover crash with entrapment in West Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized in a rollover crash with entrapment in West Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened about 9 p.m. on West 8th Street and Pedretti Avenue. Both roads were closed for at least an hour.

Using the Jaws of Life, Cincinnati firefighters extricated the trapped person who went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

