75-year-old man ID’d as Delhi Twp standoff suspect

A SWAT standoff in Delhi Township ended after three hours on Friday with a man’s arrest.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Delhi Township police identified the gunman arrested at a SWAT standoff Friday night as 75-year-old Timothy Thomas.

Thomas was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for a mental evaluation following his arrest at his home in the 400 block of Morrvue Drive.

He faces charges of aggravated menacing, inducing panic and domestic violence, Lt. Joe Macaluso tells FOX19 NOW.

The standoff ended at 7 p.m. when the SWAT team threw a flash-bang device into the home. A flash/bang diversionary device produces a loud bang with a brilliant light to cause confusion and distraction.

Thomas was taken into custody without further incident.

It all began around 3:30 p.m. Friday when Thomas argued with his wife inside their home and fired a shot in her general area, Lt. Macaluso said Saturday.

Thomas did not point the gun at her. Still, fearing for her safety, she ran from the home and yelled for a neighbor to call 911, he said.

When police arrived, Thomas came out with the gun, waved it at officers and then barricaded inside the home, according to Lt. Macaluso.

Police called up the SWAT team because they feared Thomas would shoot at them. They also realized by then Thomas had a history of violence against his family and violent threats to police.

He threatened to shoot a Delhi Township police officer as the officer arrested him for hitting his adult daughter in the face in the same home in August of 2015, court records show.

He was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, domestic violence and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. A temporary protection order also was issued and ordered him to stay away from his daughter.

All charges were dismissed in October 2015 except the menacing one, court records show.

He was sentenced to 30 days in prison with credit for three days served and 27 days suspended. He also was ordered to serve six months probation, pay a $100 fine and submit urine tests.

Two weeks later, Thomas asked the judge to release him from probation and the urine test requirement.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Bernie Bouchard said no.

