Another Warm and Sunny Day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another long, dry spell has begun and it looks like the next chance of rain arrives Friday. However, models are weakening the system and drying out the rain as it arrives so do not plan on a good soaker at the end of next week for now.

That could change but right now plan on watering the lawns and gardens that need it.

Cool mornings with patches of fog and warm, mostly sunny afternoons will continue until Thursday when clouds begin to increase.

Thursday night and Friday will bring some, but not much rain to the Tristate.

The forecast for Nashville Sunday calls for 100% Sunny, High of 86° and with the dew point temperature dropping tomorrow in the 50s, a heat index the same as the temperature. Winds will be light, out of the east and will not be a factor in the passing or kicking game.

Sunny and warm weekend