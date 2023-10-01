Bengals now 1-3 with 3-27 loss to the Titans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was an ugly loss for the Bengals on Sunday. Final score 3-27.

Zac Taylor: Nothing was good enough. We got better in every phase. Not acceptable. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 1, 2023

Joe Burrow: “We’ve got a lot to get fixed.”



He did say the calf feels good. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/oX3ldmYh4e — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 1, 2023

The Bengals had won seven of the past nine between these old AFC Central rivals.

Cincinnati won the toss and took the ball, and Burrow worked mostly out of the shotgun throwing lots of quick, short passes after practicing fully all week with his sore calf. The Bengals settled for a 21-yard field goal by Evan McPherson after having first-and-goal from the Titans 10.

A sequence in the third quarter summed up Cincinnati’s offensive struggles.

Linebacker Trevis Gipson stripped Burrow of the ball in the third quarter and safety Kevin Byard recovered. The defense went to the end zone and celebrated while officials switched and announced Tennessee recovered the ball and not the Bengals.

The Bengals remain one of two NFL teams not to score a first-half TD this season. The Giants have a chance to end that Monday night when they host Seattle.

Two Bengals also left the field with injuries: Tee Higgins and Cam Taylor-Britt was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.

Zac on Tee Higgins’ ribs injury: “We’ve got to sort through it.”



No update yet. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 1, 2023

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: Cam Taylor-Britt has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 1, 2023

Next up for the Bengals: Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 8

