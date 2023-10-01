Damar Hamlin expected to make season debut at game in Buffalo against the Dolphins, sources say

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BUFFALO, NY (WXIX) -Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin is expected to make his season debut during the game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This is Hamlin’s first game since his cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2.

He was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and then to a hospital in Buffalo and released on Jan. 11. His doctors cleared for him to play this season in April.

Hamlin also launched a CPR tour, where he made a stop in Cincinnati, where not only CPR training was being held, but also Hamlin gave giving back to the medical community that saved his life.

After the event, Hamlin retweeted a message from UC Health and captioned it “Family” with the heart hands emoji.

Hamlin was seen for the first time practicing with the Bills in June.

The game against the Dolphins will be held in Buffalo and will start at 1 p.m.

