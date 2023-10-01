Historic Mecklenburg Gardens has closed but it will reopen

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Mecklenburg Gardens served its final round on Saturday night. The 158-year-old restaurant and beer garden was sold to an unnamed investor and will reopen after extensive renovations in about six months, said John Harten, who has owned Mecklenburg for the past 28 years.

Harten did not disclose the names of the buyer or the lessee because there are still a few documents yet to be signed. He did say the name Mecklenburg will likely be attached, one way or another, to the restaurant’s new name and it will continue to serve German fare and beer, among other things, when it reopens next year.

Harten informed the staff, as well as long-time customers, of the sale last Wednesday.

“I had some pretty strict things I was trying to accomplish,” Hartend said. “I didn’t want it to get torn down because it is historical. Just because it’s on the National Historic Register [wouldn’t] prevent it from being torn down. We wanted to find someone who would keep it running and keep the building and keep the German community since it was opened by a German immigrant.”

Harten said he also informed the several German clubs that have used Mecklenburg as a long-time gathering spot, including the Cincinnati Mustard Club, which, for now, will relocate to the Wiedemann brewery, in Saint Bernard.

Opened in 1865, Mecklenburg Gardens was one of the very few German beer gardens to survive Prohibition and the anti-German sentiment during and after World War II.

In 2011, Travel and Leisure magazine named it one of America’s best beer gardens. In 2018, the popular website Thrillist named it among the 26 best beer bars in America, adding that its ability to stay open through wars and Prohibition (and more recently, pandemics) made it “even tougher than Angela Merkel’s shoulder pads.”

“I felt committed to trying to help them,” Harten said. After the renovation period, I’m hoping they can come back.”

The sale of the restaurant is bittersweet, Harten said. “My family has had it for 28 years, and I’ve been running it for eight years. I plan on sticking around at the restaurant as much as I can before they open. The bittersweet part is I won’t be doing it here with them.”

