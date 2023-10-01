Contests
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover(LMDC)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jamarcus Glover, the man at the center of the drug investigation that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, was arrested in a narcotics sting early Saturday morning, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

St. Matthews Police led the investigation, while the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant, LMPD said.

Saturday morning, there was a large police presence at a home in the 3000 block of Taylor Boulevard.

Glover is facing multiple drug charges including engaging in organized crime, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to an arrest report, Glover, along with two others, are accused of trafficking narcotics at the Taylor Berry home. Glover allegedly engaged juveniles under 18 years old to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs.

A search warrant was issued Saturday at the home, and officials seized a number of narcotics and several firearms.

It was March 2020 when one of Glover’s homes was the subject of a narcotics investigation on Elliott Avenue.

Taylor’s apartment in Springfield was raided at the same time, resulting in her death. Police returned fire after they accused Kenneth Walker of firing a single shot that hit LMPD Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly. Walker’s charges were later dropped.

Glover was most recently arrested by the Jeffersontown Police Department in January 2022.

He pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges, including cocaine trafficking on Nov. 30, 2020, in order to avoid an eight-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced to five years of probation, which he requested be served in his home state of Mississippi, claiming that it would be easier to find work there. At the time, his attorney advocated for the move to help Louisville heal following Taylor’s death.

Saturday, he was back in Louisville. On social media, Glover made a post simply showing a timestamp of 4:58.

According to sources, the ATF and DEA were also involved in the investigation.

He is expected to appear in court Monday.

