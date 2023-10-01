NB I-471 reopens on Big Mac Bridge after crash

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 471 is open again on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (Big Mac Bridge) after a crash closed it for about an hour, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Campbell County dispatchers declined to release details.

