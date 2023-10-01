NB I-471 reopens on Big Mac Bridge after crash
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 471 is open again on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (Big Mac Bridge) after a crash closed it for about an hour, according to Campbell County dispatchers.
The crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
Campbell County dispatchers declined to release details.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.