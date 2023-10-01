Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

NB I-471 reopens on Big Mac Bridge after crash

Northbound Interstate 471 was shut down for about an hour on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge due...
Northbound Interstate 471 was shut down for about an hour on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge due to a crash Saturday night, according to Campbell County dispatchers.(ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 471 is open again on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (Big Mac Bridge) after a crash closed it for about an hour, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Campbell County dispatchers declined to release details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend
Ohio troopers say they were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Brown County...
Troopers identify driver killed in Brown County crash involving semi
The current minimum wage in Ohio is $10.10 an hour for non-tipped workers and $5.05 an hour for...
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1
Dawn Ferland says she called 911 early Thursday when she found herself in a road rage incident...
NKY driver concerned with response to road rage incident
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

A water search and rescue operation is underway with divers and drones for a kayaker who is...
Search underway for missing kayaker in Great Miami River
Officers were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left one person injured in Mason...
1 person injured after two-vehicle accident in Mason, dispatch says
Police say they are investigating at shooting that took place on Queen City Avenue Saturday...
Police: Victim injured after shooting on Queen City Avenue
Crumbl Cookies coming to Western Hills Oct. 13
Crumbl Cookies coming to Western Hills Oct. 13