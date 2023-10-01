Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Postal worker killed in hit-and-run crash in Houston

Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending...
Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending it into a ditch. The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston are looking for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed a postal worker.

Investigators say the postal worker was attempting to make a left-hand turn around 3 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Ford Expedition tried to go around him. The Expedition driver clipped the corner of the mail truck, sending it into a ditch.

The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him. Witnesses came to the postal worker’s aid by pushing the truck off him, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Police say the Expedition driver fled the scene, and they are now trying to find that person.

Investigators have the Expedition’s license plate number and witness descriptions of the suspect. They went to the home the SUV was registered to, and a person there claimed it was stolen.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend
A water search and rescue operation will resume Sunday morning for a missing swimmer in the...
Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River will resume Sunday
The current minimum wage in Ohio is $10.10 an hour for non-tipped workers and $5.05 an hour for...
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1
Two people are hospitalized after a shooting occurred outside of Murray's Pub Wings and Grill...
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside pub in South Fairmount
SWAT responded to a standoff in Delhi Township on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
SWAT responds to domestic situation in Delhi Township

Latest News

Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
Arianna Prince, 6, saved her family from a house fire. Her mother, Misty Gorman, says if wasn’t...
6-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire
The family lost their home to the fire, the cause of which is believed to be electrical. (KNOE,...
Girl, 6, honored for saving family from house fire
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say