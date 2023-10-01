Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River will resume Sunday morning

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A water search and rescue operation will resume Sunday morning for a missing swimmer in the Whitewater River, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-year-old man went missing in the water around 5:20 p.m. Saturday and has not been seen since, a county dispatch supervisor said earlier Saturday night.

The 911 caller said a male kayaker vanished in the Great Miami River at an area where the Whitewater River comes in, according to dispatch.

Multiple fire crews gathered at Lawrenceburg Road and Miamiview Drive in Miami Township. Lawrenceburg Road and Lost Bridge were both closed.

Miami Township firefighters alerted the county dive team, the Hamilton County Police Association Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, to respond and they were “en route,” a dispatch supervisor told FOX19 NOW.

Milford Fire Department also was coming from Clermont County with a fire truck with a massive light on it to illuminate the river now that it’s dark, according to the dispatch supervisor.

Other fire departments on the scene are from Colerain Township and Glendale in southwestern Ohio and Lawrenceburg and Greendale from southeastern Indiana

Deputies also responded from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods said the search would resume with divers Sunday morning.

She said deputies responded at 5:40 p.m. to Whitewater River between U.S. 50 and Kilby Avenue.

“An 18-year-old male went swimming and did not come back to the surface. Several agencies responded and did not locate the male. The HCSO dive team will begin their search tomorrow morning. That is all we have to release at this time.

