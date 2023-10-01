Tee Higgins. Cam Taylor-Britt out of Sunday’s game against Titans due to injury

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals have declared that Tee Higgins is out of the Bengals vs. Titans game due to a rib injury.

Cam Taylor-Britt is also out.

Tee Higgins has been declared out with a rib injury. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 1, 2023

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: Cam Taylor-Britt has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 1, 2023

