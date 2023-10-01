Contests
Tee Higgins. Cam Taylor-Britt out of Sunday’s game against Titans due to injury

Tee Higgins is out for the game against the Titans due to an injury, Bengals officials say.
Tee Higgins is out for the game against the Titans due to an injury, Bengals officials say.(NFL)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals have declared that Tee Higgins is out of the Bengals vs. Titans game due to a rib injury.

Cam Taylor-Britt is also out.

