Tee Higgins. Cam Taylor-Britt out of Sunday’s game against Titans due to injury
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals have declared that Tee Higgins is out of the Bengals vs. Titans game due to a rib injury.
Cam Taylor-Britt is also out.
.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: Cam Taylor-Britt has been declared out.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 1, 2023
