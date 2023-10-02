Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

20 years later: Murder suspect arrested, indicted in 2003 cold case

Robert Stewart, 64, is accused of killing Herman Brown in the 2003 cold case, according to...
Robert Stewart, 64, is accused of killing Herman Brown in the 2003 cold case, according to prosecutors.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges Monday in Hamilton County for a 2003 murder, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Robert Stewart, 64, is accused of murdering Herman Brown and could face a maximum life sentence in prison if he is found guilty, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a press release.

On Feb. 15, 2003, Cincinnati police responded to the 2500 block of Sarvis Court for a wellness check.

Powers says the 911 caller told dispatchers that a strong odor was coming from the apartment.

After they entered the apartment, Brown was found naked and dead on the floor with an extension cord wrapped around his neck and multiple stab wounds, Powers explained. Blood was also found in the bathroom sink.

Investigators collected several pieces of evidence around the apartment, including cigarette buds, a swab of the victim’s genitals and a blood lift from the bathroom sink, the press release said.

Powers says two DNA profiles were found on the evidence: Brown’s DNA and an unknown person’s. However, after exhausting all their resources, investigators could not find a match to the unknown DNA.

The homicide case went cold until this year.

According to prosecutors, the DNA profile from the cigarettes was re-extracted and entered into a forensic genetic genealogy search. The search matched the DNA to Stewart.

Investigators conducted further DNA analysis and confirmed that the DNA on the cigarette buds from the night Brown was murdered belonged to Stewart, prosecutors explained.

Stewart was arrested in Lima on Sept. 15 and was extradited back to Hamilton County where he is currently being held in the justice center on a $500,000 bond, Powers said.

Stewart was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, court records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend
The Hamilton County Dive Team searched Whitewater River Sunday after an 18-year-old swimmer...
Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River will resume Monday
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati

Latest News

The Bengals head coach is scheduled to meet with the media at 3 p.m.
Zac Taylor Monday press confernce
Middletown police were at the scene of a fatal car crash Friday morning.
72-year-old man dies in Middletown car crash, police say
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field dejected during their NFL football...
Burrow expected to keep playing through calf injury: Adam Schefter says
Manatee Springs at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
8 manatees from Cincinnati, Columbus Zoo shipped to Florida awaiting their release