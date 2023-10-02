72-year-old man dies in Middletown car crash, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 72-year-old man has died following a car accident that occurred in Middletown Friday, according to Middletown Division of Police.

Officers say they found Seldon Mullins Jr. dead at the wheel of a vehicle bike path at the Flyer Trailhead entrance of Bicentennial Commons Park.

Around 8 a.m. Butler County Metro Parks employee called police, informing them of the location of the crashed car.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

Middletown police are still investigating.

