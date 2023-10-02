72-year-old man dies in Middletown car crash, police say
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 72-year-old man has died following a car accident that occurred in Middletown Friday, according to Middletown Division of Police.
Officers say they found Seldon Mullins Jr. dead at the wheel of a vehicle bike path at the Flyer Trailhead entrance of Bicentennial Commons Park.
Around 8 a.m. Butler County Metro Parks employee called police, informing them of the location of the crashed car.
It is unclear how the crash occurred.
Middletown police are still investigating.
