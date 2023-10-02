8 manatees from Cincinnati, Columbus Zoo shipped to Florida awaiting their release

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eight three-ton manatees said goodbye to their temporary Ohio homes over the weekend as they traveled 1,000 miles back to Florida.

In 2021, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens rescued three manatees: Piccolina, Soleil and Calliope. Originally, the creatures weighed between 44 and 62 pounds, but after spending time in rehab, they now weigh between 755 and nearly 1,000 pounds - a much healthier weight.

Over the weekend, the three sea cows, alongside five others from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, were shipped off to Florida for their last stage of rehabilitation as they prepare for their release back into open waters.

“These transfers are extremely important as it allows us to make room to care for critically injured, ill and orphaned manatees,” said Tiffany Burns, senior director of animal programs. “We are grateful to our partners in Ohio for providing secondary rehabilitation.”

According to a zoo spokesperson, moving the manatees was anything but simple.

DHL Express built custom state-of-the-art containers with the help of a Cincinnati Zoo veterinarian and the Columbus Zoo Animal Care curator, who made sure the manatees were safe during the flight.

“Moving manatees is an extremely complex process that involves significant planning and logistics to ensure that each specific need is met throughout the journey,” said Cain Moodie, SVP Network Operations, DHL Express Americas. “We are thrilled to play a key role in this initiative to support endangered manatees in the wild, leveraging our team’s expertise to ensure each animal is transported as quickly and safely as possible.”

The three manatees from Cincinnati were transported to Zoo Tampa and the five from Columbus went to SeaWorld Orlando. After they are done prepping for Florida waters, the sea cows will be released back home into Crystal Rivers come February, the zoo said in a press release.

In addition to bringing several manatees home, five also caught a flight to Ohio for rehabilitation.

The Cincinnati Zoo will be helping three new female manatees - Nolia, Waffles and Amethyst - while the Columbus Zoo makes a temporary home for two new male manatees - Mr. Dobak and Nighthawk.

“It is an ongoing, crucial care cycle that we have going between our partnering facilities,” said Virginia Edmonds, Chair, Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership. “That’s the heart of this partnership, working together as manatees continue to face ongoing threats in the Florida waters and knowing we are helping to make a difference.”

According to zoo officials, the Columbus and Cincinnati zoos are two of three facilities outside of Florida to have a second-stage rehabilitation program for manatees. As of now, the Cincinnati Zoo has returned 26 sea cows back to Florida.

