Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow will start Week 5

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor got right to the point Monday in saying Joe Burrow will start in Week 5.

The Bengals (1-3) suffered a 27-3 loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

Burrow and the offense’s struggles continued in Week 4 in Nashville.

A calf injury, which Burrow suffered in late July, has hampered the Bengals franchise star quarterback through the start of the season.

The offensive performance has led some fans to wonder if it would be better long-term to rest Burrow.

That does not seem to be the plan, currently.

Taylor said Monday that Burrow will be the starter for the Bengals when they head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 5.

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow continuing to play on calf injury: “It is what it is. Every week has continued to improve that way.“



Says “it’s on me as the play caller” to find ways to scheme around Burrow’s limitations. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 2, 2023

