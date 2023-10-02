Brown County judge says state has probable cause to charge suspect in triple shooting that left grandfather dead

The video above is from a previous story

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County judge stated Monday during a preliminary hearing that the state has probable cause to charge a 24-year-old suspect accused of a triple shooting that killed his grandfather and critically injured his grandmother and cousin, therefore moving the case to a grand jury.

The judge says the state has probable cause to charge Noah Clifton with murder and felonious assault. His $1 million bond still stands, the judge said.

Clifton is facing one count of murder for the death of his grandfather, Ralph Neff Sr., court records show.

The 24-year-old is also facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault for shooting his grandmother, Margaret Neff, and his cousin, Zachary Neff, the documents read.

Clifton was taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 after law enforcement responded to a report of an active shooter at a home on Wahlsburg East Road, across the road from West Fork Cemetery, in Georgetown.

A Georgetown police officer, who was the first one on the scene, arrested Clifton after seeing him standing next to a running vehicle while a gun lay nearby on the ground, according to the sheriff.

Once a Brown County deputy arrived, the officer and deputy then went into the home.

That’s where they found Ralph Neff Sr., 81, dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the sheriff’s office said.

Margaret Neff, 76, and another relative, Zachary Neff, 30, were also found with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said in a news release. Both were flown in Air Care medical helicopters to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Clifton was interviewed by a detective at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The 24-year-old said, according to the records, he fantasized about killing his grandparents for several weeks while he played Xbox.

Clifton “stated that there was a character in Fortnight that was dressed like an old lady, and he was killing her in the game,” the court documents read.

Court documents reveal that Cliton denied shooting anyone but did admit that he recently bought ammunition and two magazines.

Clifton’s grandmother asked him “why?” when he walked into the home, the documents state. His response to her, “Because I can,” the court records read.

His next court date will be at the Brown County Common Pleas Court.

The date has yet to be determined.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.