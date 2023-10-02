Burrow expected to keep playing through calf injury: Adam Schefter says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is no exception for Joe Burrow to sit out any games due to the calf injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL insider joined the “Pat McAfee Show” a day after the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 1-3 with their 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Burrow and the Bengals’ offense have not lived up to the hopes their fans came into the season with.

Through four games, Cincinnati has scored just four touchdowns.

Coming off of Sunday’s defeat in Nashville, some have raised the question if Burrow should keep playing through his injury.

Schefter said Monday he thinks Burrow won’t rest and will continue to play.

"It just feels like ever since Joe Burrow hurt his calf everything has been out of sync for the Bengals..



I don't think he's gonna rest and he's gonna continue to play through it"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iUb0JAF3EF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 2, 2023

The Bengals travel to Arizona on Sunday to take on the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. on FOX19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.