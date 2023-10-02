Contests
Burrow expected to keep playing through calf injury: Adam Schefter says

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field dejected during their NFL football...
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field dejected during their NFL football game against Tennessee Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is no exception for Joe Burrow to sit out any games due to the calf injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL insider joined the “Pat McAfee Show” a day after the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 1-3 with their 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Burrow and the Bengals’ offense have not lived up to the hopes their fans came into the season with.

Through four games, Cincinnati has scored just four touchdowns.

Coming off of Sunday’s defeat in Nashville, some have raised the question if Burrow should keep playing through his injury.

Schefter said Monday he thinks Burrow won’t rest and will continue to play.

The Bengals travel to Arizona on Sunday to take on the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. on FOX19.

