Child in critical condition following hit-and-run in Winton Hills

The 6-year-old suffered a head injury and is in critical condition, police say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old was hit by a car that left the scene in Winton Hills Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the child was hit while walking in a crosswalk in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue.

The 6-year-old suffered a head injury and is in critical condition, police say.

Officers say they are looking for a vehicle, believed to be a gray SUV, in connection with the hit-and-run.

