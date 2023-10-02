Child in critical condition following hit-and-run in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old was hit by a car that left the scene in Winton Hills Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the child was hit while walking in a crosswalk in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue.

The 6-year-old suffered a head injury and is in critical condition, police say.

Officers say they are looking for a vehicle, believed to be a gray SUV, in connection with the hit-and-run.

