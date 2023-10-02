Contests
Cincinnati Fire Department announces its first certified female bomb tech

A Cincinnati firefighter is the first woman in the history of the Cincinnati Fire Department to be certified as a bomb technician.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati firefighter is the first woman in the history of the Cincinnati Fire Department to be certified as a bomb technician.

Firefighter Nykeba Banks joins a select few as a prestigious United States Public Safety Bomb Technician, the fire department said in a news release Monday.

She received her certification from the Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.

Banks was one of only two women in her six-week training class.

She graduated on Sept. 22.

It’s estimated that nationally only about 9% of 3,000 certified bomb techs are female, according to the city’s release.

“They told us [at the school] that only 400 people would graduate from the program this year. They said that more people would climb Mt. Everest this year,” Banks said in the release.

Originally established in 1971, the Hazardous Devices School’s initial curriculum has grown and matured as new technologies like robots, x-ray systems, and disruptors have become available.

In addition to offering training for front-line responders like fire and police, the school also provides critical bomb disposal equipment for more than 400 agencies throughout the country in an effort to standardize tools and protocol.

Monday’s announcement about the fire department’s first female bomb tech comes six months after City Manager Sheryl Long fired former fire chief Michael Washington due to a “concerning workplace culture that is unwelcome toward women,” according to a city news release.

Washington, who was with the fire department for three decades, has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against Long, Mayor Aftab Pureval and the city.

The city does not comment on pending litigation, a city spokeswoman has said.

Cincinnati’s city manager recently announced the hiring of a 28-year veteran with the Dallas Fire Department as the new fire chief.

Frank C. McKinley will be sworn in Friday at the Cincinnati Fire Museum.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

