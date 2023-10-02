Cincinnati Fire Department firefighter makes history
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department has announced one of their firefighters has become the first woman bomb technician in agency history.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
