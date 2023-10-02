Cincinnati’s Izzy’s restaurant looks to expand to Nashville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati restaurant known for its Rueben sandwiches is looking to expand to Nashville, starting with the Music City’s Oktoberfest.

Izzy’s will be at Nashville’s Oktoberfest Thursday through Sunday, serving its signature World Famous Reubens,” Potato Pancakes, Pickles, and more.

Oktoberfest is a way for the restaurant to test the waters in the Nashville market.

“Nashville is an exciting, growing community, and Oktoberfest is a great place to introduce Izzy’s to the Nashville community,” said Geisen. “We’ve had a substantial amount of expansion inquiries for this market. It’s our hope that Nashville Oktoberfest patrons love Izzy’s just as much as Cincinnatians have for the more than 120 years we’ve been in business!”

The restaurant, founded in 1901 by Izzy Kadetz, Izzy’s was the first Kosher-style deli west of the Alleghenies.

It has been named “Best Deli in Cincinnati” and has five locations in the Tri-State. They include Downtown Cincinnati on Elm Street, Forest Park, Red Bank, Western Hills, and Florence, Kentucky.

