Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati’s Izzy’s restaurant looks to expand to Nashville

VIDEO: Izzy’s and the ‘World’s Greatest Reubens’
Izzy’s and the ‘World’s Greatest Reubens’(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati restaurant known for its Rueben sandwiches is looking to expand to Nashville, starting with the Music City’s Oktoberfest.

Izzy’s will be at Nashville’s Oktoberfest Thursday through Sunday, serving its signature World Famous Reubens,” Potato Pancakes, Pickles, and more.

Oktoberfest is a way for the restaurant to test the waters in the Nashville market.

“Nashville is an exciting, growing community, and Oktoberfest is a great place to introduce Izzy’s to the Nashville community,” said Geisen. “We’ve had a substantial amount of expansion inquiries for this market. It’s our hope that Nashville Oktoberfest patrons love Izzy’s just as much as Cincinnatians have for the more than 120 years we’ve been in business!”

The restaurant, founded in 1901 by Izzy Kadetz, Izzy’s was the first Kosher-style deli west of the Alleghenies.

It has been named “Best Deli in Cincinnati” and has five locations in the Tri-State. They include Downtown Cincinnati on Elm Street, Forest Park, Red Bank, Western Hills, and Florence, Kentucky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend
The Hamilton County Dive Team searched Whitewater River Sunday after an 18-year-old swimmer...
Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River will resume Monday
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati

Latest News

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is scheduled to talk at 3 p.m. Monday following the Week 4 loss...
Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow will start Week 5
Middletown police were at the scene of a fatal car crash Friday morning.
72-year-old man dies in Middletown car crash, police say
Robert Stewart, 64, is accused of killing Herman Brown in the 2003 cold case, according to...
20 years later: Murder suspect arrested, indicted in 2003 cold case
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field dejected during their NFL football...
Burrow expected to keep playing through calf injury: Adam Schefter says