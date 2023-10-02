Contests
Foo Fighters coming to Great American Ballpark in 2024

The Foo Fighters are set to perform at Great American Ballpark in July 2024.
The Foo Fighters are set to perform at Great American Ballpark in July 2024.(Pexels)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Foo Fighters announced they will be coming to Great American Ballpark on July 25, 2024.

This is the first time the band will be performing in Cincinnati since drummer Taylor Hawkins died in 2022.

Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee released their eleventh album, But Here We, in June with their new drummer, Josh Freese.

The band is set to perform those songs as well as their biggest hits on their stadium tour next summer.

They will be going on tour with special guests Pretenders and Mammoth WVH.

The presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

