Gypsy Blanchard granted early release date, state announces

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – Gypsy Blanchard, the woman who conspired to kill her abusive mother who forced her to pretend to be disabled, was granted early release.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced last week Blanchard will be released from prison Dec. 28 after the state granted her request for parole.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 in connection to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said Blanchard convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother to death in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In court, Blanchard testified her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations.

She also said she planned her mother’s killing, considering poison, arson and a gun.

According to investigators, Dee Dee Blanchard used her daughter as a disabled poster child to garner attention and con people out of money.

Her case earned national headlines and also led to the documentary, “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

