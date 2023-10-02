Hard Rock Casino investing more than $1.2M for convention spaces renovation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard Rock Casino is investing more than $1.2 million in renovating its convention and event center.

The upgrades will include new carpeting and drapery, modern furniture, and updated amenities, Hard Rock announced Monday.

“Whether your meeting is for business, for a wedding, or a private party, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is your destination for world-class food, fun and gaming,” said Justin Wyborn, President of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. “We look forward to upgrading our venues to serve as the go-to location for meetings and conventions in Cincinnati.”

The convention and event center will remain open during the upgrade, which is expected to be done in the spring of 2024.

