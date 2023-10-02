Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Kevin Harvick’s crew chief denies cheating led to Harvick’s disqualification at Talladega

Driver Kevin Harvick visits with his children Keeland, left and Piper, before a NASCAR Cup...
Driver Kevin Harvick visits with his children Keeland, left and Piper, before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala.(AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
By The Associated Press and JENNA FRYER
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The crew chief for Kevin Harvick insisted he didn’t cheat and race conditions caused Harvick to become the first driver disqualified at Talladega Superspeedway since 1972.

Harvick lost to Ryan Blaney at Talladega on Sunday in a drag race to the finish line. The margin of victory was 0.012 seconds and Harvick was credited with a second-place finish in the final superspeedway race ahead of his retirement at the end of the season.

Some two hours after the race, NASCAR disqualified Harvick, saying the windshield fasteners on the No. 4 Ford were not secure in post-race inspection. The disqualification dropped Harvick from second to 38th — his first last-place finish of the season — and stripped him of all stage points earned Sunday.

Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Rodney Childers chalked the loose windshield up to rough racing conditions for 500 miles and not cheating in a since-deleted social media post.

“There have been times I’ve got caught doing something I shouldn’t have. ... got DQ’d for the car buffering in the draft all day and some windshield bolts vibrating out. My guys had silicon on the threads and gobbed on the tip. Still came out. Not sure what else we could do,” Childers wrote Sunday night on X, formerly Twitter. The post was deleted by Monday morning.

It was the first disqualification of a Cup driver since May 7, 1972, when the restrictor plate fell out of Marty Robbins’ carburetor on his Dodge.

Even before the disqualification, Harvick’s winless streak in his final season stretched to 43 races dating back to last year. Harvick was eliminated from the playoffs after the round of 16.

He had joked the fans might have torn the Talladega grandstands down if he’d won, but settled for just not crashing.

“That would have been great. Talladega has been so up-and-down through the years,” Harvick said. “We’ve had some great moments and some bad moments. The last superspeedway race and we went out with everything rolling, so that’s a good thing.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend
The Hamilton County Dive Team searched Whitewater River Sunday after an 18-year-old swimmer...
Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River will resume Monday
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Votto ejected after 1st inning of what may be final game with Reds

Latest News

Trophy Pizza is coming to Norwood's Factory 52 Gatherhall.
New York-style pizza parlor to open second location in Factory 52
Donald Trump makes remarks to the press Monday at a New York courthouse for a trial.
Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as he arrives for a New York trial over his business practices
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
2 scientists win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines against COVID
A Cincinnati firefighter is the first woman in the history of the Cincinnati Fire Department to...
Cincinnati Fire Department announces its first certified female bomb tech
The Foo Fighters are set to perform at Great American Ballpark in July 2024.
Foo Fighters coming to Great American Ballpark in 2024