Man accused of trying to kidnap kids from NKY park appears in court

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man facing kidnapping charges will see his case go to a grand jury, a judge ruled Monday in Mason County.

Dustin Spaulding, 36, of Amelia, Ohio, faces charges of kidnapping, escape, assault on a police officer or probation officer, and criminal mischief, court documents show.

The charges stem from a Sept. 16 encounter with two families at Rotary Park, the documents read.

Maysville police say Spaulding tried to abduct a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy while they were with their parents.

A mother of one of the children is seen on video running into a nearby gas station while carrying her child.

A few minutes later, the video shows Spaulding walking into the store and toward the front counter.

Spaulding is seen in the video spending several minutes walking around the store.

The 36-year-old eventually walks out, which is where Maysville police say they were waiting.

One of the officers was trying to get the male into a police cruiser and attempt to read him his Miranda rights when the suspect took off, the criminal complaint says.

The officers were able to catch him and take him to the police department. Spaulding spit and kicked one of the officers, court records state.

Randy and Christie Dixon say they were one of the families that Spaulding approached on Sept. 16 at Rotary Park.

“He came up creeping behind us and came on the other side of my wife. And on the side of my wife was [our child,]” Randy explained. “He grabbed a hold of [our child] by the arm, and he said, ‘Let go of me.’”

Christie said, “It is the most horrific scene that I have witnessed. To grab your child. Your most precious thing in your world.”

During the preliminary hearing, it was noted that police found cameras with long lenses in Spaulding’s car.

Spaulding’s case is expected to go before the grand jury in November.

