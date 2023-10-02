Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say

Micheal Jones, 30.
Micheal Jones, 30.(Corbin Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a man arrested after a traffic stop tried to give officers a false name...of a wanted person.

According to Corbin police, an officer pulled over 30-year-old Micheal Jones on Sunday. During the stop, police say he gave the officers a false name of someone who had several active warrants.

Police say Jones also tried to destroy drug evidence that was in the car.

Jones was arrested on several charges, including tampering with physical evidence and theft of identity of another without consent.

In the Facebook post about the arrest, Corbin police said, “𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂'𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝗻'𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗼.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend
The Hamilton County Dive Team searched Whitewater River Sunday after an 18-year-old swimmer...
Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River will resume Monday
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Votto ejected after 1st inning of what may be final game with Reds

Latest News

Noah Clifton.
Brown County judge says state has probable cause to charge suspect in triple shooting that left grandfather dead
Trophy Pizza is coming to Norwood's Factory 52 Gatherhall.
New York-style pizza parlor to open second location in Factory 52
A Cincinnati firefighter is the first woman in the history of the Cincinnati Fire Department to...
Cincinnati Fire Department announces its first certified female bomb tech
The Foo Fighters are set to perform at Great American Ballpark in July 2024.
Foo Fighters coming to Great American Ballpark in 2024