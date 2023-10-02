New York-style pizza parlor to open second location in Factory 52

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Evendale specialty will soon make a new home for itself in Norwood’s recently built development, Factory 52.

Trophy Pizza, located at 10325 Reading Rd., will be opening its second location in Gatherhall, becoming a neighboring business with restaurants like Lucius Q and Fretboard.

After being involved in the bar and restaurant scene in New York, the co-owners, James Moore and James Rowe wanted to bring a slice of “pure joy” back home to Cincinnati.

As the business thrived in the Evendale community, the Trophy Pizza crew did not hesitate at the thought of expanding.

Trophy Pizza opened in February of this year. Plans to expand the business took around seven months as it became wildly popular in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

“Pizza connects us to a simple joy we’ve all experienced since we were children. We created Trophy Pizza to share that feeling with you and to distill it into every bite of the freshest slice of New York pizza this side of the Hudson River,” the team wrote on their website.

Other than the pizza coming in New York-style slices, the restaurant has other unique menu items, such as Grandma Pie, a thin-crust rectangular pizza that was created by New York Italians.

Prior to opening Trophy Pizza in Cincinnati, the owners previously owned Trophy Bar in Brooklyn, New York. However, the business ended up closing in September 2020.

Since their time in New York, the Trophy Pizza team says they have curated the perfect slice for the Evendale community and soon, Norwood residents will get to relish too.

