Norwood mother pleads guilty after 5-month-old daughter killed

On Oct. 8, 2022, Rebecca King’s five-month-old daughter Lilly Johnson died of blunt force...
On Oct. 8, 2022, Rebecca King’s five-month-old daughter Lilly Johnson died of blunt force trauma, a report from the coroner’s office said.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood mother has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with the death of her five-month-old daughter in 2022.

Rebecca King pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, child endangering and felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Oct. 8, 2022, King’s five-month-old daughter Lilly Johnson died of blunt force trauma, a report from the coroner’s office said.

Lilly also had several skull fractures and other serious injuries, the coroner’s report explained.

King was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison, the prosecutor’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

