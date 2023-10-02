Norwood SWAT situation ends with man in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation in Norwood ended in a man under arrest early Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It started as a domestic situation at a home in the 1800 block of Mills Avenue at 2:11 a.m., they said.

When Norwood police arrived, they found a woman and child outside the home and received reports the man inside was possibly armed with a rifle.

The man refused to come out and briefly barricaded inside, according to dispatch, but was taken into custody without incident by 4:25 a.m.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for a mental evaluation before going to the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to dispatch.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.